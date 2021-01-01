America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: US Capitol Christmas Tree, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

In search of the perfect Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey, from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations, of what will become the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington, D.C. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.