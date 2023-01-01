America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: Minnesota, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

We snowmobile through the boreal forest. We meet the folks who are restoring the pines along Lake Superior to their former glory. We find out what’s being done by the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to protect Minnesota’s mighty moose population. And we wrap it up with a rollicking version of Minnesota native Bob Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone. Wednesday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.