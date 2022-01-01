American Masters: Loretta Lynn, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Inducted into more music Halls of Fame than any female singer to date, Loretta Lynn has earned four Grammy Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, and sold more than 45 million records worldwide. Still going strong after more than 50 years, Lynn is the subject of the new documentary with never-before-seen home movies, performances and interviews with Lynn and musicians. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.