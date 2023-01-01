American Experience: The Sun Queen, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

American Experience: The Sun QueenFor nearly 50 years, chemical engineer and inventor Mária Telkes applied her prodigious intellect to harnessing the power of the sun. She designed and built the world’s first successfully solar-heated modern residence and identified a promising new chemical that, for the first time, could store solar heat like a battery. And yet, along the way, she was undercut and thwarted by her boss and colleagues — all men — at MIT. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.