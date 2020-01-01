American Experience: The Fight, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

June 22, 1938. Though the Great Depression rages and war looms, the eyes of the world are on Yankee Stadium in New York where, beneath threatening skies, German Max Schmeling and American Joe Louis are squaring off for the heavyweight championship of the world. More than 90,000 people crowd the stadium to watch the encounter, and countless millions more – the largest radio audience in history – listen in around the world to what one commentator would call “two minutes and four seconds of murder.” Tune in Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.