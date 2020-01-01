American Experience: Stonewall Uprising, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City on June 28, 1969, the street erupted into violent protests that lasted for the next six days. The Stonewall riots, as they came to be known, marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world. Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.