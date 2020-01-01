American Experience: Reagan – Part Two, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

A look at Reagan’s life through the testimony of family, friends, historians, biographers, Reagan was produced with unprecedented access to the Reagan family, including Nancy Reagan and three of Reagan’s four children, biographer Edmund Morris and members of Reagan’s inner political circle — his “California Cabinet” — and his counterparts on the world stage, including former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.