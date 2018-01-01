American Experience: Island Murder, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the early years of the 20th century, at a time when the U.S. Navy dominated Hawaii, Americans thought of the islands as their paradise in the Pacific. But in September 1931, an explosive incident shook the semblance of tranquility and exposed the racial tensions roiling beneath the surface. This real-life murder mystery rocked Hawaii and inflicted a wound on the psyche of the Hawaiian people that has yet to heal. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.