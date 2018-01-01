American Experience: Circus, Tonight & Tomorrow at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Travel back to 1793 Philadelphia, when America’s first circus was established, and witness its crash into American culture. The arrival of P. T. Barnum in 1871 transformed the trade, and the five Ringling brothers created a spectacle of their own. Then, see how Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey merged to create a circus of more than 1,100 people and 1,000 animals, only to limp through the Great Depression against competition from radio and movies. In 1956, the big top was pulled down for good. Tonight & Tomorrow at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.