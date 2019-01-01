American Experience: Chasing the Moon, Tonight, Tuesday, & Wednesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

“Chasing the Moon,” a film by Robert Stone, reimagines the race to the moon for a new generation, upending much of the conventional mythology surrounding the effort. The series recasts the Space Age as a fascinating stew of scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle, visionary impulses and personal drama. Utilizing a visual feast of previously overlooked and lost archival material – much of which has never before been seen by the public – the film features a diverse cast of characters who played key roles in these historic events. Tune in tonight, Tuesday, & Wednesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.