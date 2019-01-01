America Reframed: Saving Brinton, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

History teacher Mike Zahs uncovers a trove of 19th century showreels of one of America’s first motion picture impresarios, William Franklin Brinton. Zahs sets out to restore these showreels and present them to today’s audiences. In this portrait of an unlikely Midwestern folk hero, SAVING BRINTON offers a meditation on the legacy of illusionist Frank Brinton, and the magic of living history. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.