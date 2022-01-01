America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: LA: It’s A Vibe, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Baratunde explores his adopted hometown of Los Angeles to learn how Angelinos connect with the outdoors in their sprawling city. From kayakers saving a polluted river to urban gardens nourishing a community, and Black surfers claiming their place on the waves – even as climate change brings on the sharks – preserving access to outdoor LA is something worth fighting for. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.