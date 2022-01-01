America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Death Valley: Life Blooms, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

It’s the hottest place on Earth, but Death Valley is remarkably full of life. Baratunde Thurston seeks out the extremes of this national park and finds an outdoor mecca for those who embrace its heat, isolation, and natural beauty. Meet an ultra-marathoner who runs in the brutal heat of summer and an elder of the Timbisha Shoshone tribe, who helps us see that this is a place where life blooms. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.