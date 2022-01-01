America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston: Appalachia, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Appalachia may seem like a place locked in time, but its people know a thing or two about change, especially when it comes to the outdoors. Baratunde meets the people driving a revolution in how we see and interact with nature, from a record-breaking hiker, to a 21st century forager to former coal miners working with bees and advocates working to make the outdoors accessible to everyone. Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.