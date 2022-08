Handel’s fantastic work Almira features period instruments of the Boston Early Music Orchestra led by Music Directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs. Emőke Baráth performs in the title role, with Amanda Forsythe as the princess Edilia, Colin Balzer as Fernando, Christian Immler as Consalvo, Zachary Wilder as Osman, Jesse Blumberg as Raymondo, Teresa Wakim as Bellante, and Jan Kobow as Tabarco. Enjoy Almira Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.