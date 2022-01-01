Alert: KUAC TV Transmitter Upgrade / Live Streaming Announcement

Hey KUAC viewers! We have a couple important alerts for those watching via broadcast TV.

Starting November 29, KUAC is upgrading our TV transmitter to improve our broadcast capabilities. This upgrade will improve quality and reliability for viewers using antennas in Fairbanks, Nenana, Healy, and Delta Junction.

Unfortunately, this requires all KUAC TV channels to go offline for extended periods of time on Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30. From December 1 through 4, KUAC TV will experience shorter outages as the new TV transmitter is brought online.

Now the good news! As of November 22, KUAC TV 9.1 is now live streaming via the Internet. This service is available for free to all, and accessible via web, and through the PBS app on mobile and streaming devices.

On the web, you access the stream by clicking the “Watch Live” button on our homepage, or by visiting pbs.org/livestream/ and selecting KUAC as your local station.

The PBS app is available on Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets, as well as on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TVs. Details on the PBS app can be found here.

There should be no further interruptions once the upgrade is complete. Stay tuned here and to our social media channels for further updates.