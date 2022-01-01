ALERT: Final January 6 Committee hearing, Monday at 9:00 a.m. on KUAC 9.1, 9.2, and live streaming.

PBS NewsHour brings you live coverage of the final January 6 Committee hearing with anchor Judy Woodruff, contributions from NewsHour correspondents and expert analysis from guests. PBS NewsHour coverage will extend online at pbs.org/newshour and on NewsHour’s social media channels. We expect the broadcast will be approximately 2 hours in length, but conclusion time for the coverage is TBD.

This special broadcast will preempt our regular morning children’s programming, but PBS Kids programming can still be enjoyed on KUAC TV 9.5 throughout the morning and 24 hours a day.