Our TV broadcast will experience a brief interruption today due to required maintenance. Work is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. or 12:00 p.m., and we expect the downtime to last at least a half hour. KUAC apologizes for this inconvenience, and we will provide updates when needed.

Live streaming of KUAC TV 9.1 will not be interrupted during this span of time; simply click here to “Watch Live”.