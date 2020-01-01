Alaska Voices, Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

While Northern Soundings takes a summer break we are offering some excellent substitute programming. Tuesday it will be Alaska Voices, a project that builds bridges of knowledge by sharing conversations among Alaska's community members, friends, policy makers and co-workers. It also share stories about the environment from community members and scientists. On June 16 we'll learn about science and creativity, community outreach and bison reintroduction. Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM Tuesday at 7 p.m., stream at KUAC online or put your television on KUAC TV 9.6.