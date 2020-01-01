Alaska Voices, Tonight at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The Alaska Voices project, launched as a podcast in early May, is designed to build bridges of knowledge through conversations between Alaskans about Alaska. In their second episode project co-founders Jessie Robertson and Bob Bolton feature stories about fieldwork, both near and far from home. They share conversations that explore the trials and tribulations, the excitement of discovering and seeing new things, and the building of relationships and perspectives while working in the field. Tune in tonight at 7 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.