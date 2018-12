Alaska State Seismologist Michael West will be in the KUAC studios Tuesday at 10 a.m. for a live interview on APRN’s Talk of Alaska. The program topic will be the aftermath of the 7.0 earthquake in Anchorage Nov. 30. Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM for this timely Talk of Alaska. Be sure to tune in on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

(Photo by Nat Herz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)