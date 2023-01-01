Alaska Live with FLOT, May 5 at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join KUAC’s Alaska Live host Lori Neufeld with guests from FLOT’s upcoming production of “Fiddler on the Roof”. Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre is excited to bring this favorite to Fairbanks audiences. Get a behind the scenes preview including select scenes and tunes performed live on KUAC’s Alaska Live. Tune in Friday, May 5 at 2 on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.

Support for the Alaska Live Series of live performance and conversation on KUAC is made possible by Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.