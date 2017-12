Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at 3 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at midnight. Enjoy the lush harmonies, whip smart lyrics and soaring melodies of this talented band, interviewed by Alaska Live host Lori Neufeld. Tune in this weekend on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Alaska Live is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska.