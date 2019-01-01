Alaska Live Welcomes “James and the Giant Peach” Cast Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

The cast and crew from FACT’s production of “James and the Giant Peach,” running the first two weekends in April, will be featured on Alaska Live Friday at 1 p.m. The Fairbanks Academy of Children’s Theatre is bringing their first major production to the West Valley High School’s DeWilde Theater. About 20 of the nearly 60 kids in the cast of this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book for stage “James and the Giant Peach” will make their debut at KUAC’s Alaska Live on Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM,KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.