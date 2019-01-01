Alaska Live Welcomes Holly Rees Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

Hailing from Newcastle, UK, Rees brings her brand of indie-folk to North America and makes one of her stops the KUAC studios before heading back out on her Canadian tour. Look forward to elegant arrangements, gifted songwriting and down to earth lyricism from Durham-Dales born singer-songwriter. Wednesday at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.