Alaska Live Welcomes Far North Fiddle Fest Guest Artists Friday, Sept. 14th at 1 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

The next guests on Alaska Live are artists from the 2018 Far North Fiddle Fest. It’s duo old-time fiddler and step-dancer April Verch and Joe Newberry on banjo. You will want to stay tuned because it’s a double-header Alaska Live with Troy McGillivray and friends too. This quartet includes our Fairbanks favorite, Caitlin Warbelow on Celtic Fiddle. Tune in Friday, Sept. 14th at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

