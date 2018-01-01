Alaska Live Welcomes Casey Smith, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

Local indie rock musician Casey Smith will be on Alaska Live Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM. Casey is no stranger to the local music scene with a solo act and in the past was a member of Thought Trade who performed on Alaska Live when they were still a group. Smith now fronts his own band with originals. Tune in Wednesday at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

