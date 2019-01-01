Alaska Live TV: Newsies, Thursday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC recorded some of the cast and crew from Lathrop High School’s production of “Newsies” in January as part of Alaska Live. In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack “Cowboy” Kelly befriends two newcomers to his trade and they go on strike before learning some tips in public relations. Tune in Thursday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.