Twin fiddles, mandolin, banjo, guitar and upright bass with tight harmonies and a driving dance rhythm are halmarks for Foghorn Stringband. Hear how they’ve found old time fiddle tunes and arranged them. Great tunes and conversation on this Alaska Live with Foghorn Stringband. (2019 Encore) Saturday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.