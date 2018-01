Get ready for some fiery fiddling, Far North style, when KUAC TV airs the Alaska Live episode featuring Fireweed Fiddle. The show was filmed when the band visited host Lori Neufeld a couple of months ago. Enjoy this hometown music and interviews. Tune in Thursday at 9, Friday, Jan. 12, at 3 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14, at midnight on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.

Alaska Live is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska.