Fireweed Fiddle brought originals written by band leader and fiddler, Rachel DeTemple to the KUAC studios. Marked by veterans of the Alaska music scene, wonderful female harmonies and energy to spare, Fireweed Fiddle is some of Fairbanks’ Finest. Saturday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.