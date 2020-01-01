Alaska Live TV: Dane Johansen, Saturday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

Walking 540 miles with his cello on his back and performing concerts 36 nights of the 40 days on the adventure, Dane Johansen has stories from his trip to Spain and music to share. The Fairbanks Suzuki Institute’s Director Gail Johansen and cellist Dane Johansen talk about the wonderfully supportive Alaska music community on this not-to-be-missed Alaska Live session. Tune in Saturday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.