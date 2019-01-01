Alaska Live TV: Casey Smith, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Local indie rock musician Casey Smith visited the KUAC Alaska Live studio in September 2018 and KUAC TV 9.1 will air that program Saturday night at 8. Casey Smith is no stranger to the local music scene as he was a formerly member of Thought Trade and now fronts his own band with originals. Tune in on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.