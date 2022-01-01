Alaska Live: Sean Dowgray and Maïté Agopian, Tuesday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Sean Dowgray and Maïté Agopian join host Lori Neufelt on Alaska Live Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. for a preview of their Thursday evening concert, “Moving Through the Boreal Forest“.

In A Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories features light projection and puppetry by Maïté Agopian, poetry by Daryl Farmer, and KUAC’s own Lori Neufelt on percussion, as well as Zachary Williams and Grahm Jones from the UAF Percussion Studio.

“Moving Through the Boreal Forest” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Concert Hall, and admission is free. Tune in to KUAC 89.9FM stream online at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday for this exclusive preview.