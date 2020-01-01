Alaska Live: PUBLIQuartet, Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska Live Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM features the adventurous and masterful chamber musicians, PUBLIQuartet. Get a sense of how these musicians approach new chamber music during this sneak preview of the Fairbanks Concert Association’s show which is Friday night at Davis Concert Hall. Don’t miss this dynamic innovative string quartet. Tune in Friday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska.