Alaska Live Presents The Tempest, Friday at 1:30 p.m. on KUAC FM

Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater is at it again, with another radio play for your listening pleasure, presented in collaboration with KUAC’s Alaska Live. Director Tom Robenolt takes us from an epic stormy shipwreck to an island awash with the magic of a displaced king and sorcerer, in Shakespeare’s The Tempest, a radio play. This story of reconciliation and ultimately liberation, comes to you thanks to a star-studded cast of FST performers who have rehearsed virtually from across the country and state. And with a rich soundscape provided by Flyn Ludington, we are once again united in one intimate radio space, to experience this classic adventure together. Join Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on KUAC’s Alaska Live. Tune in to 89.9 FM, set your television to 9.6 or stream online.

