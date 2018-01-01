Alaska Live Presents Mare Wakefield and Nomad, June 29 at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Join host Lori Neufeld for an intriguing interview with Mare Wakefield and Nomad Friday, June 29 at 1 p.m. The New York TImes says about them,“Lovely vocals and even lovelier songs. Mare Wakefield and Nomad are a little bit old country, a lot contemporary folk a la Dar Williams or Patty Griffin.” You’ll get to hear some of their music performed live. Tune in June 29 at 1 on KUAC FM and at KUAC online.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.