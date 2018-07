Once & Future, guitarist and songwriter Joshua LaBuda’s latest band, is the subject of Alaska Live. Catch this program Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. Show airs again Thursday at 1 a.m., Sunday at 9:30 p.m. and Monday at 3:30 a.m.

