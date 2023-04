Join KUAC’s Alaska Live with Lori Neufeld for a live performance and chat with Fairbanks Concert Associations next guest artists, The Emmet Cohen Trio. They are on the Hering Auditorium Stage on April 15 so get a preview of their music and get to know these amazing jazz artists on the next Alaska Live on Friday at 2 on KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.