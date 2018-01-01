Alaska Live: Mare Wakefield and Nomad, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join host Lori Neufeld for an intriguing interview with Mare Wakefield and Nomad. Recorded this summer when Mare visited Fairbanks, the program will feature music performed before a live audience in the KUAC Alaska Live studios. The New York Times says about Mare Wakefield and Nomad, “Lovely vocals and even lovelier songs. Mare Wakefield and Nomad are a little bit old country, a lot contemporary folk a la Dar Williams or Patty Griffin.” Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.

