Alaska Live Interviews Cast of FLOT After Dark, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska Live features cast members and musicians from “Spring Awakening,” a FLOT After Dark production. “Spring Awakening,” a rock musical based on an 1891 German play runs the last weekend of October and the first weekend of November at Dance Theatre Fairbanks. The cast and band members from “Spring Awakening” and FLOT After Dark are the next guests on Alaska Live, Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska. Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.