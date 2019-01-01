Alaska Live: Guest Artists from Fairbanks Concert Association’s FEBfest, Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Tune in to Alaska Live tomorrow which features guest artists from Fairbanks Concert Association’s FEBfest with a focus on alternative, improvisational music. The string quartet SEVEN)SUNS combines neo-classical with heavy metal. Then the duo, Futureman/Silverman, takes improvisation to new heights. Roy “Futureman” Wooten is one of the Flecktones and Tracy Silverman is a founding member of the Turtle Island String Quartet. Get a preview of FEBfest Friday at 1 p.m. on on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.