Alaska Live: FLOT After Dark’s production of “Heathers, The Musical”, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM

The cast and crew from FLOT After Dark’s production of “Heathers, The Musical” will be guests on Alaska Live. Heathers, a rock musical based on the 1989 film of the same name, is light-hearted with humorous characters and fun songs but also opens conversations about dark issues including bullying, teen suicide and violence in schools. Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

