Alaska Live Featuring Cotton Ginny, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Local favorites Cotton Ginny shared sweet ballads and bootstompin’ bluesy originals when they visited KUAC in January. Band leader and songwriter Caitlin Frye put together veterans of the Fairbanks music scene, Travis Burrows on drums, George Gianakopoulos on upright bass, Jeremiah Bakken on electric guitar. Watch the half hour Alaska Live special with Cotton Ginny on KUAC TV 9.1 Wednesday, July 11 at 7 p.m., Thursday July 12 at 1 a.m., Sunday July 15 at 9:30 p.m. or Monday, July 16 at 3:30 a.m.

