Alaska Live Features Violinist Zachary Spontak, Wednesday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska Live is with violinist Zachary Spontak, guest artist for the upcoming Suzuki Institute. Spontak grew up in Fairbanks and returns with a recital on Thursday evening in the UAF Davis Concert Hall and to share a preview on the next Alaska Live on KUAC 89.9 FM Wednesday at 1 p.m. or stream live or on KUAC TV 9.6.

Support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.