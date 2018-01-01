Alaska Live Features musicians from the Northern Exposure Music Festival, Thursday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska Live is Thursday at 1 p.m. with musicians from the Northern Exposure Music Festival. Host Lori Neufeld will interview guests in the Alaska Live studio, with the KUAC TV crew filming the program for later broadcasting. Tune in Thursday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska. Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.