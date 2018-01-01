Alaska Live Features Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Grammy-award winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a South African male choral group that has spent the past 5 decades touring worldwide. Well-known for singing with Paul Simon on his album “Graceland,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo gives a preview of the upcoming Fairbanks Concert Association performance. Listen as host Lori Neufeld interviews the singers and get ready to be moved by this inspirational vocal styles of isicathamiya and mbube. Tune in Friday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

