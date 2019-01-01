Alaska Live Features Kiki Sanchez, Monday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Alaska Live brings you the sounds of Kiki Sanchez and friends today at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM. Peruvian producer, composer, arranger, educator and pianist Luis Enrique “Kiki” Sanchez captures the hearts of many through his variations of skillful and unique style that have filled the airwaves with a distinctive blend of soulful jazz, tropical and Afro-Peruvian fusion. Join host Lori Neufeld for this special hour on KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online, use the NPR app on your smartphone or tablet, tell your Smart Speaker to play KUAC or tune your TV to 9.6.

