Alaska Live: Caitlin Warebelow, Janelle Celaire, Maureen Helflinger, & Lorna Eder, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The next Alaska Live, Sunday at 7 p.m., highlights women guest artists for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival. Host Lori Neufeld welcomes Celtic fiddler, Caitlin Warebelow, soprano Janelle Celaire, violist Maureen Helflinger and pianist Lorna Eder to the KUAC studios! Listen to KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online, use the NPR app on your smartphone or tablet, tell your Smart Speaker to play KUAC or tune your TV to 9.6.

