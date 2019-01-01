Alaska Live Brings You Tim Easton, Friday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

As a special treat during the Spring Fundraiser, Alaska Live Host Lori Neufeld's guest will be Tim Easton, up from Nashville! Fairbanks has long loved this troubadour specializing in Americana, rock & roll and folk, Then at 2, Lori will bring in UAF musicians for more live music and conversation. Join us Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.

